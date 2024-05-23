2degrees CEO Mark Callander speaks about maintaining the telco's growth in tough economic times. (Image: 2degrees)

Mark Callander, CEO of our flagship sponsor 2degrees and Kiwi telco stalwart, joins us to talk all things telco.

He shares where 2degrees is up to in the great brand merge, rolling out satellite-to-mobile connectivity, integrating AI into its business, challenging the electricity market, and more.

We also talk about the generative AI madness announced by Google and OpenAI this month.

