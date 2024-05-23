Mark Callander, CEO of our flagship sponsor 2degrees and Kiwi telco stalwart, joins us to talk all things telco.
He shares where 2degrees is up to in the great brand merge, rolling out satellite-to-mobile connectivity, integrating AI into its business, challenging the electricity market, and more.
We also talk about the generative AI madness announced by Google and OpenAI this month.
Reading list
From the episode
- Google’s AI-driven search forces marketers to up their game - BusinessDesk
- Google shows off astonishing vision for how AI will work with Gmail, Photos and more - CNN
- OpenAI GPT-4o launching free for all to ChatGPT users - The Verge
- OpenAI putting shiny products above safety says departing researcher - The Guardian
- 2degrees rebrands wholesale to push mobile virtual network operator services - Reseller News
From around the web
- Productivity soars in sectors of global economy most exposed to AI, says report - The Guardian
- Satya Nadella transformed Microsoft’s culture during his decade as CEO by turning everyone into ‘learn-it-alls’ instead of ‘know-it-alls’ - Fortune
- Genesis signs up Spark to take Lauriston solar power - NZ Herald
- Facebook turned off the news in Canada - what happened next - The Economist
- Software fades as cloud drives growth at SAP New Zealand - Reseller
- ‘I’m the new Oppenheimer!’: my soul-destroying day at Palantir’s first-ever AI warfare conference - The Guardian
- The Warehouse's painful online lesson - BusinessDesk