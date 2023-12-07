Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Business of Tech podcast: NZ tech stocks deep dive for 2023 and beyond

Business of Tech podcast: NZ tech stocks deep dive for 2023 and beyond
(Image: Getty/NZME)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 07 Dec 2023
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 07 Dec 2023
This week, we look back at the New Zealand tech stock market in 2023 to understand where priorities lie for those investing their capital into the industry and which stocks to watch in 2024.We speak to three financial markets specialists, Clare Capital’s founder Mark Clare and Joshua Dale and Stephen Ridgewell from Craigs Investment Partners, to hear about the positives and negatives of higher rates and constrained capital for tech.Plus, they share what they expect to see as things start to warm up again next year.We also discuss the NZ w...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast
Finance

Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast

The lift comes after the recent lift in global prices.

Riley Kennedy 8:55am
Primary Sector

Slightly frothier milk prices bode well for Fonterra farmers

Fonterra is due to present its 1Q result. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Slightly frothier milk prices bode well for Fonterra farmers
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Hobson’s choice when it comes to growth

Unthreading the regulatory patchwork will take some doing.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Hobson’s choice when it comes to growth

More Technology

Our tech companies are going global at an accelerating rate
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Our tech companies are going global at an accelerating rate

NZ tech companies are expected to recruit over half of their staff offshore by 2028.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Kiwibank introduces Apple Pay ... finally
Finance Free

Kiwibank introduces Apple Pay ... finally

Bank boss says Kiwibank customers want to add their Kiwibank cards to Apple Pay.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 05 Dec 2023
Wisk Aero tests unpiloted aircraft in controlled NZ airspace
News in Brief

Wisk Aero tests unpiloted aircraft in controlled NZ airspace

The test flights were a world first with full regulatory oversight.

Staff reporters 05 Dec 2023
US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound
Infrastructure

US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound

Gentrack queries Koch-owned firm's win. DIA says there will be an 'off-ramp'. 

Rebecca Stevenson 04 Dec 2023