It's episode 33, the final full episode for the year. To put a bow on what has been a full-on year of tech news, we quickly recap the biggest stories from 2023 from across the world and in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Then we speak to Merja Myllylahti, a senior lecturer at AUT and co-director of the university's research centre for journalism, media and democracy (JMAD). She recently published her book From Papers to Platform, which scrutinises how major digital platforms exert ever-growing influence over news, journalism, our everyday lives, personal rights and access to information.

Myllylahti shares her view on why it's so important for news media to break away from reliance on Big Tech and social media platforms and learn how to be independent operators once more.

Reading list

Top global news

Top local news