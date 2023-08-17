Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Business of Tech podcast: Startup sparks fusion frenzy, and inside Electrify 2023

Business of Tech podcast: Startup sparks fusion frenzy, and inside Electrify 2023
Could a Kiwi be the one to break the back of one of the most promising technologies of all time? (Image: Supplied)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
This week, our main feature comes from Peter's experience at the site of OpenStar, a local startup with big plans for creating a viable nuclear fusion reactor. He speaks to founder Ratu Mataira, investor Robbie Paul, and fusion expert Dennis Whyte to get their takes on what OpenStar is doing differently.Plus, Ben reports on one of the startup events of the year: Ministry of Awesome's Electrify Aotearoa conference for 2023. If you missed out, it's your chance to get a taste of what was on offer.Subscribe on iHeart Radio or&...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Live stream: join us for leadership forum
Self promotion Free

Live stream: join us for leadership forum

Panel unpacks the opportunities and challenges of tech

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 7:00am
Infrastructure

Fletcher's challenge in $800m investment plan

The construction firm wants to boost annual earnings by 15%.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Fletcher's challenge in $800m investment plan
Primary Sector

Politicians agree fishing industry has a problem with social licence

Bottom trawling a key issue for the sector.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Politicians agree fishing industry has a problem with social licence

More Technology

Live stream: join us for leadership forum
Self promotion Free

Live stream: join us for leadership forum

Panel unpacks the opportunities and challenges of tech

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 7:00am
Govt intervention got us wired for ultra-fast broadband
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Govt intervention got us wired for ultra-fast broadband

UFB was a masterclass in what the government can do to lift our tech standards.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Beam me up, Scotty: Rakon plans to focus on the space market
Markets

Beam me up, Scotty: Rakon plans to focus on the space market

Rakon’s chief executive would love to do more business with Rocket Lab.

Ella Somers 16 Aug 2023
TruScreen shares gain as quarterly sales double
Markets

TruScreen shares gain as quarterly sales double

The shares have been in an extended slump as global events knocked the company about.

Staff reporters 15 Aug 2023