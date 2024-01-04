Back in July 2023, Rocket Lab finalised its plans for recovering and reusing engines for its rockets.

Founder and CEO Peter Beck spared some time to chat about what that means for the company. Plus, he spoke about how he saw the space industry in Aotearoa New Zealand and where he thought we stood on the global stage.

Since then, Beck has hosted the National Party’s pre-election space policy announcement and the industry has made some significant strides.

Listening to the interview in the new year is a timely reminder of the value the industry can bring to NZ’s economy.

