Business of Tech podcast: Tariff-free digital trade may soon end

Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 15 Feb 2024
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 15 Feb 2024
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 15 Feb 2024
Since 1998, there has been a global moratorium on charging tariffs for digital services, but that may soon come to an end, depending on what happens at the World Trade Organisation conference this month.Ben talks to BusinessDesk senior correspondent Dileepa Fonseka about his research into the matter and what it might mean for Kiwi software companies looking to go global.Plus, Peter and Ben discuss the need for sovereign artificial intelligence infrastructure, the US’s plan to undermine Huawei, and Electric Kiwi’s criticism of broadb...
