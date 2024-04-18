Apple’s efforts to redefine the world of augmented reality with its Vision Pro have been slowly creeping across the globe.

In February, the device landed in the hands of the developers at Kiwi virtual reality games studio Beyond, who developed Runaways, one of the first ever games for the "spatial computer".

Speaking with Beyond co-founders Jessica Manins and Anton Mitchell, Peter digs into what it was like to work with the Vision Pro and where they see the technology headed next.

Plus, we chat about Ola’s exit from NZ and what we learned from the Commerce Commission’s latest broadband performance report.

Co-host Peter Griffin wearing the Vision Pro at Beyond's HQ. (Image: Peter Griffin)