Meena Satishkumar spoke to nearly 200 women to understand the barriers they are facing in taking senior technical roles. (Image: Tech Beyond Gender)

While the number of women in tech is increasing, senior technical roles are often locked away behind a glass ceiling.

On her way to becoming a senior platform engineer, Meena Satishkumar faced various challenges that almost drove her off the path she wanted to follow.

In response, she founded Tech Beyond Gender, an advocacy organisation that recently published research with some concerning findings.

Satishkumar talks us through some of that research, her experience, and what can be done to truly start to shift the needle toward gender equity.

Also, One NZ gets the nod from the Commerce Commission to acquire Dense Air and its spectrum, while 2degrees faces legal action over misleading claims.

