After years of bringing together cloud products, adding a little engineering and business strategy magic, and then implementing and managing bespoke cloud services, Dave Howden is out to do the same thing with artificial intelligence (AI).

While an AI consulting and services business may not sound as flashy as an exciting new platform, it's the kind of company that makes up the backbone of a major technological transition.

Peter speaks to Dave about why he decided to start his new company, SupaHuman, and what he's got planned for the coming year.

Ben and Peter also dig into the tech-based content from the briefings to incoming ministers (BIMs) that reveal some of the inner workings and plans inside the public service.

