Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology
The Wall Street Journal

China’s Alibaba links Qwen AI app to vast consumer ecosystem

China’s Alibaba links Qwen AI app to vast consumer ecosystem
(Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Fri, 16 Jan 2026
By Tracy QuAlibaba Group is rolling out a major update of its Qwen app, integrating the chatbot into its ecosystem and allowing it to carry out tasks on users’ behalf.With the update, users can ask Qwen to perform actions such as ordering milk tea and booking flights, rather than navigating different apps by themselves.Alibaba has connected the Qwen app to the company’s core ecosystem, including e-commerce platform Taobao and online travel agency Fliggy. 'Task assistant'This means users can complete transactions entirel...
Technology sponsored by
Fortify Your Cybersecurity
Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025
Technology Best of BD Reviews

Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025

Two keyboards, a TV glow-up and some vacuums.

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am
World

Greenland or NATO? Trump can’t have both

It isn’t for sale, and the consequences of a military takeover would be dire.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Greenland or NATO? Trump can’t have both
Cars Opinion

Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring

The biggest threat may not be flaming out spectacularly.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring

More Technology

Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025
Technology Best of BD Reviews

Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025

Two keyboards, a TV glow-up and some vacuums.

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am
Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring
Cars Opinion

Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring

The biggest threat may not be flaming out spectacularly.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Quidnet Ventures scales up early-stage tech investment
Technology

Quidnet Ventures scales up early-stage tech investment

The venture capital firm’s second fund will be several times larger than its Fund I.

Greg Hurrell 16 Jan 2026
AFT Pharmaceuticals reiterates guidance, updates on deals
Markets

AFT Pharmaceuticals reiterates guidance, updates on deals

Highlights promising new Stablepharma agreement.

Andy Macdonald 15 Jan 2026