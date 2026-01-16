China’s Alibaba links Qwen AI app to vast consumer ecosystem

(Image: Getty)

By Tracy QuAlibaba Group is rolling out a major update of its Qwen app, integrating the chatbot into its ecosystem and allowing it to carry out tasks on users’ behalf.With the update, users can ask Qwen to perform actions such as ordering milk tea and booking flights, rather than navigating different apps by themselves.Alibaba has connected the Qwen app to the company’s core ecosystem, including e-commerce platform Taobao and online travel agency Fliggy. 'Task assistant'This means users can complete transactions entirel...