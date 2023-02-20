Chorus earnings steady despite profit slump

Chorus is closing the labour gap needed for fibre installations. (Image: Chorus)

Despite a drop in profits, Chorus has announced an unimputed interim dividend of 17 cents per share for the first half of the 2023 financial year, ending Dec 31.This dividend is 3 cents per share (cps) higher than the interim dividend delivered in the 2022 financial year. A final unimputed dividend of 25.5 cps is expected to be announced in August to meet its guidance of a 42.5 cps dividend for the full year.The internet infrastructure provider’s net profit for the period plummeted by 79% from $42 million to $9m compared with the same per...