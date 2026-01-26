Cloudland completes buy of CommArc

Cloudland has dialled in a new acquisition. (Image: Supplied)

Technology services firm Cloudland has completed its acquisition of legal and professional services specialist CommArc for an undisclosed sum.The deal, completed in December 2025, is Hamilton-based Cloudland’s fourth in as many years as it scales across regulated sectors. It added specialist capability in security, compliance and high-availability systems for law firms and advisory platforms. This was in addition to Cloudland’s existing national delivery platform.In addition to its Christchurch headquarters, CommArc has offices...