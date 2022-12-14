Menu
Commerce Commision proposes telco league tables

Staff reporters
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
The Commerce Commission will seek feedback on a proposal to publish customer service and performance rankings of mobile internet and broadband providers.Telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said complaints about telecommunications providers are up 17% on last year and poor customer service remains a big problem.The rankings would be published in the form of a dashboard that would give consumers access to information about providers' level of customer service in a way that is not now available.An example of the proposed custome...
Markets Free

NZ market flat as US inflation data surprises

In the US, the consumer price index for November rose 0.1% on the month, versus a forecast for a 0.3% gain. 

Ella Somers 6:06pm
Infrastructure

Kāinga Ora slashes building times and red tape

Kāinga Ora says it's loading up debt to clear a backlog of work.

Greg Hurrell 5:30pm
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

The Reserve Bank’s staff turnover in the year ended June was 21.7% while the Public Service Commission’s data showed turnover in the public service as a whole had been 17.3%.

Jenny Ruth 4:58pm