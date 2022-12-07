Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Dawn Aerospace raises $20 million in venture capital

Dawn Aerospace raises $20 million in venture capital
The capital raise will assist Dawn with the development of its Mk-II spaceplane. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
Christchurch-based company Dawn Aerospace has successfully raised $20 million in venture capital. Icehouse Ventures put in more than $10m, one of its largest investments in a New Zealand company, along with GD1 and Movac.Valued at $170m, Dawn provides in-space propulsion technology for satellites, with systems on eight operational spacecraft. The company is also testing a demonstration spaceplane, the Dawn Mk-II Aurora, on the South Island. “Thousands of space tech companies have raised billions of dollars, yet very few have act...
Listed Companies Free

More than a spoonful of honey needed to satisfy Me Today shareholders

Me Today’s shareholders want the company to sweeten the deal.

Ella Somers 4:35pm
Politics

Council greenlights asset sale evaluation

Christchurch council will examine how it might rebalance its portfolio.

Oliver Lewis 2:30pm
Markets

Carbon prices drop at last auction of year

All the New Zealand Units on offer were sold.

Ian Llewellyn 1:00pm