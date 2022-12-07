Dawn Aerospace raises $20 million in venture capital

The capital raise will assist Dawn with the development of its Mk-II spaceplane. (Image: Supplied)

Christchurch-based company Dawn Aerospace has successfully raised $20 million in venture capital. Icehouse Ventures put in more than $10m, one of its largest investments in a New Zealand company, along with GD1 and Movac.Valued at $170m, Dawn provides in-space propulsion technology for satellites, with systems on eight operational spacecraft. The company is also testing a demonstration spaceplane, the Dawn Mk-II Aurora, on the South Island. “Thousands of space tech companies have raised billions of dollars, yet very few have act...