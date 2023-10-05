Menu
Debanking is a major problem for NZ crypto companies

Janine Grainger, centre, with the team at Easy Crypto. (Image: Easy Crypto)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 05 Oct 2023
The trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of failed FTX digital currency exchange, kicked off in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday.Accused of fraud and money laundering on a massive scale, SBF, as he is known, is a symbol of the dodgy practices that have plagued the largely unregulated crypto market, costing investors dearly in the process.The collapse into liquidation in August of local crypto exchange Dasset hasn’t done much to inspire local crypto investors, either. At the end of August, the NZ Herald reported that liquidators w...
Business of Tech podcast: Digital ID in Aus, and tech lobbyists
Technology Free

Plus, what do the tech lobby groups want from the next government.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 8:25am
Property

Lenders put Greg Olliver's St Heliers home on the block

A Christchurch accountant continues to front for the failed developer's interests.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Property

Beachlands developer threatens council with legal action

Brett Russell wants Auckland council to press pause on its future development strategy.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
There's hope election night will deliver a silver bullet, but will it?
Opinion

Business is more entwined with the politics of our trading partners than our own.

Julia Jones 5:00am
Fund or foe, stay or go – the climate investment dilemma
Opinion

Stay-or-go arguments for companies and funds emitting climate reports will only heat up.

David Chaplin 04 Oct 2023
A nurse training school still sits empty. Why?
Policy

If the nursing shortage is so bad, why is a private nurse training school unused?

Ana Maria Rivera 03 Oct 2023
Lighting a fire in the first hundred days
Opinion

Is National's First 100 Days plan ambitious enough about an economic reset?

Pattrick Smellie 03 Oct 2023