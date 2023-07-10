Menu
Deep-tech incubator Outset Ventures hopes to attract institutional investors

From left, Outset Ventures executive director Mat Rowe, CEO Imche Veiga and Outset partner Angus Blair. (Images: Outset Ventures)
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 10 Jul 2023
Startup incubator Outset Ventures is looking to attract institutional investors into its new $50 million fund. The company, formerly known as Level 2, describes itself as New Zealand's largest science and engineering hub and early-stage investment fund. Its Fund II will invest in a portfolio of about 25 companies ranging from pre-seed through to the series B stage.Within the walls of an old wool store in a quiet residential street in Parnell, Auckland, sits a hive of deep-tech activity hoping to be the next RocketLab or LanzaTech. Both...
