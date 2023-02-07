Devoli founders sell shares, can finally 'move on'

Auckland-based telco and network automation company Devoli celebrates 15 years in business this year. (Image: Supplied)

Telco and network automation provider Devoli has a new shareholder in Takutai Limited, as co-founders Barry Murphy and Davey Goode have finally offloaded their holdings in the company.Murphy and Goode exited the day-to-day of the company more than two years ago and from that time were looking for an exit at a fair price.They seem to have found a buyer in Takutai, which now holds just over 40% of Devoli.Goode was formerly the second-largest shareholder, with 22%, while Murphy held 13%.This exit was delayed as the majority shareholder, the Punaka...