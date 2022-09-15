See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Technology
Sponsored by
chorus

Digital strategy not about new ideas but 'aligning visions'

Ben Moore

Ben Moore
Thu, 15 Sep 2022

Digital strategy not about new ideas but 'aligning visions'
David Clark said the digital strategy was the result of asking “what's going to unify us in purpose?” (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 15 Sep 2022
RELATED
A new roadmap for how the country will face and embrace digital technologies was released yesterday by digital economy and communications minister David Clark.The 47-page Digital Strategy for Aotearoa (DSA) has been in progress for more than a year, with a draft document and call for submissions posted in October 2021.In April this year, the submissions were in and the feedback was summed up. Now the final document has been released.According to Clark, the strategy originated in response to a suggestion he received “a couple of years ago&...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Trade
Grahame Morton named new ambassador to China
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 15 Sep 2022

Morton will take up the new role in December 2022. 

Markets
ASB Bank predicts official cash rate will hit 4.25% after strong June quarter
Dan Brunskill | Thu, 15 Sep 2022

The quarterly growth means NZ has avoided a technical recession but ASB chief economist, Nick Tuffley, said it adds to the risk inflation pressures will be even more persistent.

Bloomberg
Australia seen dodging recession even as China slows, US teeters
Bloomberg | Thu, 15 Sep 2022

The chance of recession in the next year in Australia is 25%, versus 60% in the UK, 50% in the US and 35% in New Zealand. 

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.