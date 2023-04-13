Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ

Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ
(Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
A US startup has won permission to fly drones over people and beyond the view of their operators in New Zealand, a key regulatory step that could help open the skies over the EU, Australia and Canada to broader commercial use of unmanned aircraft.SkyDrop, based in Reno, Nevada, and previously called Flirtey, received approval from NZ’s Civil Aviation Authority to operate a drone delivery hub in Huntly, a small town south of Auckland.Permission to operate more freely could eventually vault drone delivery from the experimental phase to an e...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Kea Aerospace aiming to fly from roof rack to the stratosphere
Technology

Kea Aerospace aiming to fly from roof rack to the stratosphere

Christchurch-based Kea Aerospace is planning its first solar-powered flights to the stratosphere after successful low-altitude tests.

Greg Hurrell 12:23pm
Infrastructure

Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change

The policy also gets a rebrand, as "affordable water" to move on from the damage inflicted on the government by the reforms.

Pattrick Smellie 11:00am
Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 13, 2023

More Technology

Kea Aerospace aiming to fly from roof rack to the stratosphere
Technology

Kea Aerospace aiming to fly from roof rack to the stratosphere

Christchurch-based Kea Aerospace is planning its first solar-powered flights to the stratosphere after successful low-altitude tests.

Greg Hurrell 12:23pm
Scott Tech product precision hits the mark
Listed Companies

Scott Tech product precision hits the mark

The industrial automation company has posted strong profit and margin improvements.

Ben Moore 5:00am
For a while, I became Emily in Paris
Opinion

Peter Griffin: For a while, I became Emily in Paris

A new framework will govern how secure digital identity services are provided.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Australia’s UniSuper joins Chorus’ 10% club
Infrastructure

Australia’s UniSuper joins Chorus’ 10% club

UniSuper has been building up its stake. 

Staff reporters 12 Apr 2023