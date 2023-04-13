Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ

(Image: Getty)

A US startup has won permission to fly drones over people and beyond the view of their operators in New Zealand, a key regulatory step that could help open the skies over the EU, Australia and Canada to broader commercial use of unmanned aircraft.SkyDrop, based in Reno, Nevada, and previously called Flirtey, received approval from NZ’s Civil Aviation Authority to operate a drone delivery hub in Huntly, a small town south of Auckland.Permission to operate more freely could eventually vault drone delivery from the experimental phase to an e...