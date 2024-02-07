Menu
Electric Kiwi slams 30-day notice periods on broadband services

Electric Kiwi slams 30-day notice periods on broadband services
CEO Luke Blincoe said notice periods enable banned win-back efforts and add unnecessary friction to switching. (Image: Electric Kiwi)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Wed, 07 Feb 2024
Electric Kiwi has complained to the Commerce Commission about other broadband retailers taking what it claims are “banned anti-competitive” actions.The complaint asked the commission to investigate the notice periods many broadband providers have in place, which, it stated, add to the time or cost for consumers to switch providers.Electric Kiwi chief executive Luke Blincoe said the 30-day notice periods are also used as leverage for retailers to make win-back offers to customers, such as offering a discount for a certain period.&ldq...
The Hayne legacy: a right royal outcome
Opinion

David Chaplin: The Hayne legacy: a right royal outcome

How the Australian finance industry is picking itself up after damning findings. 

David Chaplin 5:00am
Economy

Unemployment set to head higher, RBNZ still wary

The unemployment rate is expected to be 4.2% to 4.3% in the December quarter.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Unemployment set to head higher, RBNZ still wary
Infrastructure

Wellington housing report under fire

InfraCom says restricting zoned capacity may make infrastructure issues worse.

Oliver Lewis and Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Wellington housing report under fire

OpenAI says GPT-4 poses little risk of helping create bioweapons
Technology

OpenAI says GPT-4 poses little risk of helping create bioweapons

Can artificial intelligence make it easier for bad actors to develop biological weapons?

Bloomberg 5:00am
The money and drugs that tie Elon Musk to some Tesla directors
Technology

The money and drugs that tie Elon Musk to some Tesla directors

Former Tesla director Larry Ellison offered Musk a chance to dry out.

The Wall Street Journal 06 Feb 2024
Aussies 'key' to Queenstown's $1.3b tech ecosystem
Technology

Aussies 'key' to Queenstown's $1.3b tech ecosystem

Following US mountain towns like Boulder could help wean Queenstown off tourism. 

Brent Melville 06 Feb 2024
New Zealand needs more winners
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand needs more winners

'NZ is beautiful, but honestly, it feels like if I go there it's gonna suck'.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Feb 2024