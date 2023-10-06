Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Elon Musk spotlight on Christchurch carbon capture tech

Elon Musk spotlight on Christchurch carbon capture tech
Aspiring Materials processes abundant rock containing olivine into various products, including magnesium hydroxide for capturing carbon. (Image: Aspiring Materials)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 06 Oct 2023
A Christchurch startup is one of just 10 companies to be profiled as part of an ongoing global competition sponsored by Elon Musk to sequester carbon.Aspiring Materials was founded in 2019 by Christopher Oze and Allan Scott, a geologist and a civil engineer who previously worked together to develop building materials for Mars. Their current venture has a more down-to-earth focus.As chief executive Mark Chadderton explains, the company takes commonly found ultramafic rocks and breaks them down using a chemical process into separat...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Battle of the runways: Queenstown airport boss enters Tarras stoush
Infrastructure

Battle of the runways: Queenstown airport boss enters Tarras stoush

Residents don't want their home to become an "alpine version of Venice".

Brent Melville 5:00am
Media

'Last performance' a top performance for Special Group

Winning ads brought characters from The Brokenwood Mysteries back from the dead.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
'Last performance' a top performance for Special Group
Finance

Back to the future in FMA's pitch to license custodians

Policymakers appear to have dropped the ball a decade ago.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Back to the future in FMA's pitch to license custodians

More Technology

National launches space policy at Rocket Lab HQ
Policy

National launches space policy at Rocket Lab HQ

The five-point plan includes appointing a new minister for space.

Ben Moore 05 Oct 2023
Business of Tech podcast: Digital ID in Aus, and tech lobbyists
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Digital ID in Aus, and tech lobbyists

Plus, what do the tech lobby groups want from the next government.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 05 Oct 2023
Debanking is a major problem for NZ crypto companies
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Debanking is a major problem for NZ crypto companies

Banks shouldn’t be giving entrepreneurs and startups in this space the brush-off.

Peter Griffin 05 Oct 2023
ASB's new risk appetite for export lending
Finance

ASB's new risk appetite for export lending

Pairing budding exporters with experts is intended to help ASB be a bolder lender.

Pattrick Smellie 04 Oct 2023