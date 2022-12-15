Ending the year on a fusion energy high

Scientists pointed laser beams at a tiny fuel pellet in a nuclear fusion reactor and produced slightly more energy than the lasers put in. (Image: Getty)

In the mammoth task ahead of us to decarbonise the global economy so we can avoid the worst impacts of climate change, we’ve been warned against seeking ‘silver bullet’ solutions.No fancy carbon-capturing technology is going to save us, only a fundamental shift to solar, wind and geothermal power and wholesale behaviour change that generates less hot air in our daily lives.But government-funded labs around the world have indeed been quietly working on a silver bullet solution to the carbon problem for more than 50 years. Fusio...