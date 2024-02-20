Menu
Eroad maps the road ahead for user charges

ERoad CEO Mark Heine explains how an automated digital system might work. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Tue, 20 Feb 2024
ERoad says it could put technology in every car in New Zealand to implement universal road user charges, but there are many political and technical issues ahead.  Come April this year, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle owners across NZ will be subject to road user charges (RUCs), adding more than 100,000 light vehicles to the scheme.In addition, as part of the National-Act coalition agreement, the government intends to transition all vehicles onto RUCs and do away with fuel excise taxes completely.That will mean more than 4.5 million per...
