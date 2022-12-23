Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Eroad to pay $19.5m to wrap up Coretex deal

Staff reporters
Fri, 23 Dec 2022
Eroad will pay $19.5 million in cash and shares to complete its acquisition of Coretex, taking the final price to $177.2m. The listed telematics company said it would issue 1.8 million shares at $6 apiece – the price fixed at the time of the deal – and pay $8.5m in cash to the vendors of Coretex. Eroad bought the rival in November 2021 for $157.7m upfront with an earn-out of up to $30.6m depending on certain milestones being hit. Eroad said several of those criteria were met through the 12 months. The company has...
Investigation

CCHL changes recruitment after Tim Boyd controversy

The council-owned entity reached an agreement with Decipher.

Oliver Lewis 2:22pm
Markets Free

Wall Street selloff casts shadow over NZ market

Investors are worried the Fed will prolong its rate hiking cycle next year. 

Ella Somers 2:15pm
Law & Regulation

Fair Pay gathers pace with fourth application

There are two competing applications covering bus drivers but unions say that's all good.

Jem Traylen 1:20pm