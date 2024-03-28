Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Financial podcast firm The Curve seeks external funding

Financial podcast firm The Curve seeks external funding
The Curve's Victoria Harris (left) and Sophie Hallwright. (Image: The Curve)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Thu, 28 Mar 2024
The company behind the financial podcast The Curve is seeking $1 million in external funding as it expands to create an investment club.  The Curve – a platform providing investing information to women globally with an intent to “raise the curve” – was set up by former Devon Funds funds manager Victoria Harris and radio producer Sophie Hallwright three years ago.Under its current model, the podcast partners with global brands such as Audi and Nespresso to sell its products to The Curve’s audience. Each month,...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
QuiznessDesk: Thursday, March 28
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Thursday, March 28

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Synlait seeking help from major shareholder for $130m debt

Synlait enters trading halt as it needs more time to come up with cash.

Rebecca Stevenson 8:54am
Synlait seeking help from major shareholder for $130m debt
Technology Free Business of Tech podcast

Finance is changing fast, whether big banks like it or not

How NZ's financial services sector stagnated and what can be done about it.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Finance is changing fast, whether big banks like it or not

More Technology

F&P Healthcare facing $12m bill for product recall
Markets

F&P Healthcare facing $12m bill for product recall

The company will provision the cost in its next full year results.

Staff reporters 9:15am
Finance is changing fast, whether big banks like it or not
Technology Free Business of Tech podcast

Finance is changing fast, whether big banks like it or not

How NZ's financial services sector stagnated and what can be done about it.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
The big banks risk being disrupted by Big Tech
Opinion

Peter Griffin: The big banks risk being disrupted by Big Tech

If we let innovation continue, even vastly profitable banks face an uncertain future.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
TradeWindow announces $2.2m capital raise
Markets

TradeWindow announces $2.2m capital raise

Caught in the nChain mess, the company missed out on $2.4m last year.

Gregor Thompson 26 Mar 2024