Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Four founders: a VC model with lessons for NZ deeptech

Four founders: a VC model with lessons for NZ deeptech
Gabrielle Munzer from Australian VC firm Main Sequence described the four founders approach to building a deeptech startup. (Image: Bridgewest / Jo Currie Photography)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 18 Mar 2024
Deeptech startups should have four founders, Gabrielle Munzer from Australia’s Main Sequence Ventures said at the Bridgewest Ventures conference in March.International speakers gave a room full of New Zealand science and business leaders their advice on how to establish and grow highly successful companies built on deeptech, technology that requires significant scientific research.But the undercurrent throughout the Auckland event was the big question: how do we make NZ’s deeptech industry flourish?While there is no simple answer, M...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Luxon struggling to connect: leaked poll
Politics

Luxon struggling to connect: leaked poll

Labour is wallowing too, and a brief period of net optimism has evaporated.

Pattrick Smellie 8:00am
Money

Netsafe partnership offers scam victims new hope

Netsafe has started referring scam victims to international crime fighter Cybera.

John Anthony 5:00am
Netsafe partnership offers scam victims new hope
Economy

Recession or not, the economy is anaemic

Annual growth seen at 0.7% versus 2.4% in 2022. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Recession or not, the economy is anaemic

More Technology

OpenAI inks deals with European publishers Le Monde, Prisa
Technology

OpenAI inks deals with European publishers Le Monde, Prisa

The companies did not disclose the terms of the deals.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Electric-vehicle startup Fisker prepares for possible bankruptcy filing
Technology

Electric-vehicle startup Fisker prepares for possible bankruptcy filing

Demand for EVs is stagnant in the US.

The Wall Street Journal 15 Mar 2024
Massey University spinout raises $2.7m to take alt-dairy global
News in Brief

Massey University spinout raises $2.7m to take alt-dairy global

ANDFOODS says its plant-based products taste very close to the real thing.

Staff reporters 14 Mar 2024
TikTok vows to fight on after US House votes to ban it
Politics

TikTok vows to fight on after US House votes to ban it

App owner tells staff it will now focus on persuading senators to let it carry on.

Bloomberg 14 Mar 2024