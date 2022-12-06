Menu
Technology

GCSB's National Cyber Security Centre leads government response to cyberattack

Staff reporters
Tue, 06 Dec 2022
The Government Communications Security Bureau's National Cyber Security Centre is leading the government response to a cyberattack that's compromised the security and data of a range of organisations. NCSC deputy director-general Lisa Fong said the response is at an early stage and the agency is working with the provider to understand the nature of the affected data and how it happened. The Ministry of Justice said on Tuesday that coronial data had been affected, and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner later named provider...
Technology

Mercury IT victim of cyberattack – coronial files compromised

About 14,500 coronial files relating to the transportation of deceased people have been affected.

Ian Llewellyn 6:05pm
Self promotion

A PM's summer reading list, from NZIER

The list covers global disorder, disinformation, pre-colonial Aotearoa and gender dynamics.

Pattrick Smellie 6:00pm
Wine Free

No storm in a wineglass for Delegat

Delegat isn't letting pandemic supply issues sour its outlook.

Ella Somers 5:10pm