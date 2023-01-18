HealthNow rides fundraise wave into choppy US waters

HealthNow founder Steven Zinsli said the company “will go, and will win” in the competitive US healthcare market. (Image: HealthNow)

HealthNow, an Auckland fintech for health services startup, will soon take on the challenging United States market through its subsidiary CoverUS.The company, which offers flexible healthcare payment options for customers and businesses, bought CoverUS in May last year. A prescription discount provider, CoverUS was partnered with 62,000 pharmacies across the US.While some of HealthNow's products were soft-launched in recent months, chief executive Steven Zinsli was jetting over to the US this week to prepare for an official launch in early...