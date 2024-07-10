Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

It's a wrap: NZ manufacturer Kaynemaile picks up US awards

It's a wrap: NZ manufacturer Kaynemaile picks up US awards
Kaynemaile's 'last minute' installation at the 2020 Dubai World Expo entrance. (Image: Kaynemaile)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 10 Jul 2024
Architectural mesh pioneer Kaynemaile came up with its product – and then worked out what to do with it.Nurtured at Wellington’s Weta Workshop, the Petone, Lower Hutt-based business has broken out of startup mode and started winning architectural awards.Kaynemaile was born out of the need for lightweight and wearable chainmail for The Lord of the Rings trilogy. It has since evolved into a company that has been self-supporting for several years. 'Commitment'CEO and co-founder Kayne Horsham thinks it's probably around...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
ASIC goes to the dogs, FMA tugs the leash
Opinion

David Chaplin: ASIC goes to the dogs, FMA tugs the leash

Exactly how far the FMA can wander off the leash remains a mystery.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

Industry challenger Dosh applies to become a bank

If approved, Dosh would be the first fully-digital, NZ-owned bank.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Industry challenger Dosh applies to become a bank
Markets

The Australian dollar is outshining the kiwi

Parity with Australian dollar now looks like a distant dream.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The Australian dollar is outshining the kiwi

More Technology

Industry challenger Dosh applies to become a bank
Finance

Industry challenger Dosh applies to become a bank

If approved, Dosh would be the first fully-digital, NZ-owned bank.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Average fibre data demand beats covid peak
Markets

Average fibre data demand beats covid peak

The average New Zealander used 623 GB of data in June 2024.

Staff reporters 09 Jul 2024
Xero is pushing GenAI onto productivity plateau
Markets

Xero is pushing GenAI onto productivity plateau

Its new AI assistant reflects a bold but measured approach to the tech.

Ben Moore 09 Jul 2024
Elite Fitness hit by cyber attack, customer data stolen
Law & Regulation

Elite Fitness hit by cyber attack, customer data stolen

Personal data from passports to credit cards stolen in Elite Fitness breach.

John Anthony 08 Jul 2024