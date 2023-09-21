Menu
LawVu raises $15m from Movac to meet growing demand
LawVu chief executive and co-founder Sam Kidd says the newly raised cash would help the company expand. (Image: LawVu)
Ella Somers
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
Law tech startup LawVu has scored $15 million in investment from tech investor Movac in its latest funding round.LawVu – which focuses on legal operations in the cloud – said it plans to use the capital raise to help meet growing demand in the legal technology market.The firm says the legal tech market is set to be valued at more than US$40 billion (NZ$67b) by 2030.Chief executive and co-founder Sam Kidd said the newly raised cash would help the company succeed in its rapid expansion plans, particularly in the Australian, the U...
