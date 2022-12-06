Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Mercury IT victim of cyberattack – coronial files compromised

Mercury IT victim of cyberattack – coronial files compromised
Mercury IT has been hit with a ransomware attack. (Image: Deposit Photos)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 06 Dec 2022
Mercury IT has been named as the company subjected to a cyberattack that has compromised thousands of Ministry of Justice coronial files and the security of a number of other organisations' data.The ministry said earlier this afternoon the attack was on a company that provided IT services to a third-party provider the ministry has contracts with. Following this, the Privacy Commissioner’s office released a statement saying it was looking into a “cyber security incident involving a ransomware attack on Mercury IT”.The...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Self promotion

A PM's summer reading list, from NZIER

The list covers global disorder, disinformation, pre-colonial Aotearoa and gender dynamics.

Pattrick Smellie 6:00pm
Wine Free

No storm in a wineglass for Delegat

Delegat isn't letting pandemic supply issues sour its outlook.

Ella Somers 5:10pm
Technology

Thousands of coronial files compromised in cyber attack

The attack was on an IT services firm. 

Staff reporters 4:45pm

More Technology

Technology

GCSB unit leads govt response to cyberattack

The response is at an early stage.

Staff reporters 7:35pm
Technology

Thousands of coronial files compromised in cyber attack

The attack was on an IT services firm. 

Staff reporters 4:45pm
Media

Government to force Big Tech to pay for news

News media lobbying has convinced the government to introduce a mandatory negotiation process for big tech platforms to pay for news.

Daniel Dunkley 04 Dec 2022
Technology

AI software finds and flags road defects

The product is able to rapidly detect and rate road defects from video footage.

Ben Moore 02 Dec 2022