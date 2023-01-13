Mole checks? There could soon be an app for that

Early detection is one of the best tools for preventing the 350 deaths from melanoma each year in NZ, said MoleMaps Dr Franz Strydom. (Image: Getty)

Checking to see if a mole is malignant could soon be as easy as downloading an app, thanks to a new machine learning-powered product.MoleMap, a New Zealand-based company best known for its eponymous mole mapping tech, has a new tool for the early detection of skin cancers.The tool could quickly ascertain whether there was any sign of cancer, with more than 90% accuracy, according to a study of more than 700 lesions and 214 patients in Victoria conducted by MoleMap and Monash University in Melbourne.The study was set to be published in the Journ...