Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Mole checks? There could soon be an app for that

Mole checks? There could soon be an app for that
Early detection is one of the best tools for preventing the 350 deaths from melanoma each year in NZ, said MoleMaps Dr Franz Strydom. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Fri, 13 Jan 2023
Checking to see if a mole is malignant could soon be as easy as downloading an app, thanks to a new machine learning-powered product.MoleMap, a New Zealand-based company best known for its eponymous mole mapping tech, has a new tool for the early detection of skin cancers.The tool could quickly ascertain whether there was any sign of cancer, with more than 90% accuracy, according to a study of more than 700 lesions and 214 patients in Victoria conducted by MoleMap and Monash University in Melbourne.The study was set to be published in the Journ...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Finance

Armstrong Downes claims jump to $30.4m

The liquidator of the failed construction contractor has received an unspecified settlement.

Brent Melville 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday Jan 13, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Transport

Air NZ woos Elite customers

Air NZ dangles a 20% top-up to keep its frequent flyers happy.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am

More Technology

Technology

My precious: digging into the One brand battle

Two experts offer their insight into the One brand trademark stoush.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Avatar sequel shows Wētā FX is innovation powerhouse

The second Avatar film is proof that the company is producing new techniques that give it an edge.

Peter Griffin 12 Jan 2023
World

Apple to begin making in-house screens

The company is preparing to launch its first custom microLED displays.

Bloomberg 12 Jan 2023
World

Shares fall after Virgin Orbit rocket suffers failure

Virgin Orbit shares fell 25% in after-hours trade. It was Virgin Orbit’s sixth attempt to reach orbit.

Bloomberg 11 Jan 2023