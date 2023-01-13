Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

My precious: digging into TVNZ and Vodafone’s One brand battle

My precious: digging into TVNZ and Vodafone’s One brand battle
Bodo Lang said TVNZ spent decades building its brand and would be concerned about any impact to it. (Image: Vodafone NZ/TVNZ)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Fri, 13 Jan 2023
Although Lord of the Rings references are always trite here in Middle Earth, it’s hard to shy away from them when two teams are battling over One brand, each hoisting ring-like logos as their banner.Unlike fantasy fiction, there is no neat ’good and evil’ in the case of TVNZ v Vodafone New Zealand, just a milieu of trademark legalities, cultural cachet and corporate hopes.Bodo Lang, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Auckland, predicted that TVNZ would have concerns when the rebrand was first announced in...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Finance

Armstrong Downes claims jump to $30.4m

The liquidator of the failed construction contractor has received an unspecified settlement.

Brent Melville 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday Jan 13, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Transport

Air NZ woos Elite customers

Air NZ dangles a 20% top-up to keep its frequent flyers happy.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am

More Technology

Technology

Mole checks? There could soon be an app for that

MoleMap has created an early detection tool for skin cancer.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Avatar sequel shows Wētā FX is innovation powerhouse

The second Avatar film is proof that the company is producing new techniques that give it an edge.

Peter Griffin 12 Jan 2023
World

Apple to begin making in-house screens

The company is preparing to launch its first custom microLED displays.

Bloomberg 12 Jan 2023
World

Shares fall after Virgin Orbit rocket suffers failure

Virgin Orbit shares fell 25% in after-hours trade. It was Virgin Orbit’s sixth attempt to reach orbit.

Bloomberg 11 Jan 2023