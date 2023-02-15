Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

New scam uses Google Ads to target potential investors

New scam uses Google Ads to target potential investors
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 15 Feb 2023
A new scam is doing the rounds that uses Google Ads' inherent qualities to target people looking to make investments and trick them into parting with their money, according to Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert NZ).The scam has already swindled people out of millions of dollars, according to the government-run cybersecurity response organisation.Google Ads are presented to people as they browse the internet, using keywords and personalisation data to determine what kind of advertisement should be presented.This scam is using phrases lik...
Markets Market close

Ryman capital raising surprises market

Ryman Healthcare wants to raise $902m.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Markets

Investors sell shares in flood-hit Hawke's Bay companies

Cyclone Gabrielle has hit most of the North Island hard but listed companies with businesses in Hawke's Bay are really feeling the shock.

Ella Somers and Dan Brunskill 4:00pm
Politics

Luxon wants joint infrastructure plan – and tax cuts

Rebuild work after Cyclone Gabrielle will not affect National's tax-cut plans.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:45pm