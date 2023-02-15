New scam uses Google Ads to target potential investors

(Image: Getty)

A new scam is doing the rounds that uses Google Ads' inherent qualities to target people looking to make investments and trick them into parting with their money, according to Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert NZ).The scam has already swindled people out of millions of dollars, according to the government-run cybersecurity response organisation.Google Ads are presented to people as they browse the internet, using keywords and personalisation data to determine what kind of advertisement should be presented.This scam is using phrases lik...