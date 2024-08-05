Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Ninja Kiwi's margins in good shape post-takeover

Ninja Kiwi's margins in good shape post-takeover
The studio's blockbuster Bloons TD 6 has proven incredibly popular and lucrative for the company. (Image: Ninja Kiwi)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 05 Aug 2024
Video games studio Ninja Kiwi posted a net profit of $40.8 million from revenue of $89.5m for the year ending Dec 31, 2023.According to the NZ Game Developers Association, this compares with a total of $434.4m in revenue earned by all NZ video game studios in 2023.Ninja's profit was up $4m from the prior year, and revenue was up $1.4m.The vast majority of revenue came from digital currencies and in-app virtual goods, totalling $42m, down $4m from 2022.Revenue from the sale of games grew $1.5m to $27m, and from subscriptions a...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Clunking along with spreadsheets
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Clunking along with spreadsheets

We fund what’s in the spotlight, but not the scaffolding. But that is not a good thing.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Infrastructure

Antarctica NZ chief executive resigns

Sarah Williamson oversaw the troubled Scott Base rebuild.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Antarctica NZ chief executive resigns
Energy

Methanex reviewing operations in NZ

In the last quarter it had to forgo $149m in potential income.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Methanex reviewing operations in NZ

More Technology

Microsoft outages show need for digital diversity
Technology

Microsoft outages show need for digital diversity

While outages may be inevitable, tech diversity can mitigate their impact.

Ben Moore 02 Aug 2024
MS365 outage limited to NZ: Microsoft
Technology

MS365 outage limited to NZ: Microsoft

One NZ says none of its customers were affected.

Ben Moore and Dileepa Fonseka 01 Aug 2024
Business of Tech: Will sharing data really improve banking? Yes
Technology Free Podcast

Business of Tech: Will sharing data really improve banking? Yes

Plus, Soul Machines and the Government's plans for AI.

Ben Moore 01 Aug 2024
NZ ‘ripe’ for copyright litigation over AI-generated content
Opinion

Peter Griffin: NZ ‘ripe’ for copyright litigation over AI-generated content

Artists' work needs protection despite new tech challenging creative definitions.

Peter Griffin 01 Aug 2024