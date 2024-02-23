Menu
NZ leaving billions on the table with lack of tech adoption
Jolie Hodson presenting the report by Spark and the NZIER, which highlights three focus areas for NZ businesses and the government. (Image: Spark)
Ben Moore
Fri, 23 Feb 2024
New research by Spark and the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research says a 20% increase in the uptake of advanced digital technologies could increase industry output by between $14.5 billion and $26b and increase gross domestic product by 2.08% a year.The research was announced yesterday at an event in Spark’s office in Auckland and included demonstrations of these kinds of technologies, such as using computer vision to analyse potholes.One generation forwardThe report is called Accelerating Aotearoa Businesses One Technology Generat...
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
NZ has $287b of infrastructure to maintain but doesn't
Infrastructure

NZ has $287b of infrastructure to maintain but doesn't

Only $4 out of every $10 invested should be spent on new builds, says report.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Policy

Minister expects tough talks on agriculture at WTO forum

Trade minister Todd McClay will be chairing talks on balancing trade and food security.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Minister expects tough talks on agriculture at WTO forum
Markets

Market will decide Huntly's Future: Genesis

Coal maybe a dirty word, but it is needed to keep the lights on.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Market will decide Huntly's Future: Genesis

Business of Tech podcast: Tech might save us, but the billionaires won't
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Tech might save us, but the billionaires won't

Canadian journalist Paris Marx on keeping climate tech focused in the right direction.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 22 Feb 2024
Govt's year zero approach to tech, science and innovation
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Govt's year zero approach to tech, science and innovation

The digital industry transformation plan is dead.

Peter Griffin 22 Feb 2024
Parochialism stifling health IT innovation, official says
Infrastructure

Parochialism stifling health IT innovation, official says

NZ tech solutions 'won't scale and add cost and complexity'.

Cécile Meier 22 Feb 2024
Eroad maps the road ahead for user charges
Technology

Eroad maps the road ahead for user charges

While GPS would be straightforward, it might be a hard sell to NZ’s private car owners.

Ben Moore 20 Feb 2024