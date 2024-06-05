Menu
NZDF's $182m IT upgrade beset by delays and challenges

A project to upgrade major IT infrastructure at NZDF has failed to deliver despite tens of millions spent. (Image: Getty)
Cécile Meier
Wed, 05 Jun 2024
A $182.5m project to upgrade the New Zealand Defence Force's IT infrastructure has been plagued by challenges and delays, leaving NZ increasingly exposed to cyber threats and out of touch with its allies.  A shift of NZ Defence Force's (NZDF) IT to the cloud and improved connectivity between Defence headquarters (HQ) and bases were meant to be established by 2021/22, according to a 2019 strategic document.   But the major upgrades are yet to be delivered despite about $100m spent, two sources familiar with the project sai...
How social housing challenges the bureaucracy
Business of Housing Business of housing

Smaller but effective schemes and organisations are set to rise in the funding queue.

Nikitin Sallee 5:00am
Law & Regulation

The Financial Markets Authority hints a tougher regulatory approach is on the way. 

David Chaplin 5:00am
Markets

The New Zealand dollar was trading at a three-month high late Tuesday.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Liquium plans to scale up in pursuit of green ammonia
Technology

The startup company wants to decarbonise the world's shipping fleet.

Greg Hurrell 04 Jun 2024
Fingermark gets deep-pocketed backing for AI push
Technology

It was the only NZ invitee to Nvidia's conference, now it has a giant US shareholder.

Rebecca Stevenson 04 Jun 2024
Peter Beck on his knighthood: 'A huge, humbling honour to get'
Technology King's Birthday Honours

NZ-founded firm is now the second-busiest private rocket launch enterprise on the planet.

Staff reporters 03 Jun 2024
Google's AI keeps hallucinating. Does anyone care?
Technology

Complacency over AI errors will only make the search experience worse.

Bloomberg 02 Jun 2024