NZ's mussel man raising millions to take on extraction industry

Ron Park, left, has spent the past decade building businesses around the humble green-lipped mussel. (Image: NE Tech)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 18 May 2023
Ron Park, founder and chief executive of Natural Extraction Technologies, is just months away from closing a $7.5 million to $10m seed round and potentially disrupting manufacturers across the globe.Park spent the past decade building businesses around the green-lipped mussel and extracting oils from the seafood as a supplement for people and their pets.NE Tech, as it is better known, is Park’s fourth business and, in his opinion, the most exciting.Last year, the company secured $1.2m from deep-tech investment firm Pacific Channel and is...
Xero increases revenue and subscription numbers
Markets

The accounting platform had revenue of $1.39 billion for the full year.

Riley Kennedy 11:25am

T&G expects up to $34m in losses following the cyclone

The CEO says the cyclone will have a significant impact on T&G's 2023 financial performance.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 10:27am
Property

Goodman Property Trust in the red following revaluation drop of nearly 5%

However, it increased operating earnings by nearly 7%.

Riley Kennedy 9:50am
More Technology

The Business of Tech podcast: Inside 2degrees' satellite deal, with Mark Callander
Technology Free

2degrees' CEO Mark Callander joins to talk Lynk deal and satellite-to-mobile.

Ben Moore 6:00am
It's Mission: Possible – let's become a hi-tech superpower
Technology

Pick the right projects, rather than spreading our resources too thinly. 

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Mixed pre-budget signals on video game rebate
Technology

A major industry transformation plan was quietly released on Monday, but why?

Dileepa Fonseka 17 May 2023
AI platform to make companies' climate reporting pain-free
Technology

A company can find out how its work-from-home policies will affect its carbon emissions. 

Greg Hurrell 17 May 2023