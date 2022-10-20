See full details
Thu, 20 Oct 2022

NZ's Robotics Plus unveils self-operating agricultural vehicle in US
The Robotics Plus unmanned ground vehicle can carry out multiple tasks on orchards and vineyards. (Image: Robotics Plus)
A Tauranga agritech company has unveiled a self-operating vehicle that can take the place of scarce agricultural staff.Robotics Plus has developed an autonomous multi-use machine that can automate orchard and vineyard jobs such as spraying, weed control, mulching, mowing and crop analysis.The unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is being shown at FIRA USA 2022, an event in California dedicated to robotics and autonomous technology for the North American agricultural market.Robotics Plus co-founder and chief executive Steve Saunders said in a statement...

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

