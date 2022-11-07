See full details
NZTech's chair Mitchell Pham stands down

Staff reporters
Mon, 07 Nov 2022

Mitchell Pham will stay on the board as deputy chair. (Image: NZTech)
NZTech chair Mitchell Pham has stepped down after six years in the role.During his term, the organisation grew from representing 423 members to 1,780 and from a single association to a Tech Alliance of 20 associations. Chief executive Graeme Muller said NZTech’s team had quadrupled and revenue grown by five times under Pham's leadership.Pham has been replaced by Delphine Ducaruge, the general manager of SiteM8.She was elected to the board in 2020 and has been a member of NZTech’s finance sub board.Having spent years activel...

