OpenAI says GPT-4 poses little risk of helping create bioweapons

(Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Wed, 07 Feb 2024
(Bloomberg) OpenAI’s most powerful artificial intelligence software, GPT-4, poses “at most” a slight risk of helping people create biological threats, according to early tests the company carried out to better understand and prevent potential “catastrophic” harms from its technology.For months, lawmakers and even tech executives have raised concerns about whether artificial intelligence (AI) can make it easier for bad actors to develop biological weapons, such as using chatbots to find information on how to pl...
The Hayne legacy: a right royal outcome
Opinion

How the Australian finance industry is picking itself up after damning findings. 

David Chaplin 5:00am
Economy

Unemployment set to head higher, RBNZ still wary

The unemployment rate is expected to be 4.2% to 4.3% in the December quarter.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Infrastructure

Wellington housing report under fire

InfraCom says restricting zoned capacity may make infrastructure issues worse.

Oliver Lewis and Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
More Technology

Electric Kiwi slams 30-day notice periods on broadband services
Technology

The company has filed a complaint with the Commerce Commission.

Ben Moore 5:00am
The money and drugs that tie Elon Musk to some Tesla directors
Technology

Former Tesla director Larry Ellison offered Musk a chance to dry out.

The Wall Street Journal 06 Feb 2024
Aussies 'key' to Queenstown's $1.3b tech ecosystem
Technology

Following US mountain towns like Boulder could help wean Queenstown off tourism. 

Brent Melville 06 Feb 2024
New Zealand needs more winners
Economy

'NZ is beautiful, but honestly, it feels like if I go there it's gonna suck'.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Feb 2024