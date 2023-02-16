‘Quick and dirty’ cloud projects pose business risk

Microsoft's NZ technology officer, Russell Craig, said the ‘she'll be right' mentality is not a recipe for success. (Image: Microsoft)

Enterprises across Australia and New Zealand are adopting cloud services at a pace that is twice as fast as it was before the pandemic, according to a new report commissioned by Microsoft.The report, titled 'Public Cloud Services Opportunities and Dividends to the Australian and NZ Economies', was published by industry research company IDC.It noted NZ’s cloud spend is set to double from 2022 to 2026, hitting $5.2 billion as the major cloud providers open data centres onshore and cloud-based workloads increasingly become the norm.R...