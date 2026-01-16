Quidnet Ventures scales up early-stage tech investment

Quidnet Ventures founder Mark Bregman on Waiheke Island. (Image: Supplied)

Venture Capital firm Quidnet Ventures has launched a technology-focused Fund II, expected to be more than $25 million in size, around five times its existing Fund I.Founder Mark Bregman said it would focus on the same technology sectors as Fund I but with larger-scale investments over four to five years.“Time has moved on, and now you need to write a million-dollar cheque where it used to be a half-a-million-dollar cheque.” Around a third of the fund will be reserved for follow-on funding, instead of having to scramble to find...