Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Raising the stakes: gaming chief to lead $40m rebate scheme

Raising the stakes: gaming chief to lead $40m rebate scheme
Chantelle Cole was Dinosaur Polo Club chief executive until late 2023. (Image: Supplied)
John Anthony
John Anthony
Mon, 15 Jan 2024
The former head of an award-winning gaming company has been named to lead a $40 million-a-year government scheme to help New Zealand’s game development industry to grow.Chantelle Cole, formerly of the Wellington-based Dinosaur Polo Club studio, starts this week as programme director of the game development sector rebate scheme.How it worksThe Labour government provided the funding for the scheme in its 2023 Budget.Eligible firms can claim rebates on expenses at a rate of 20%.These will be capped at $3m a year and the minimum qualifyi...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
NZ dollar looks set for deeper short-term correction
Economy

NZ dollar looks set for deeper short-term correction

Longer term prospects look more solid. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Markets

Defensive yield stocks provide best return: Forsyth Barr

For the year defensive yield stocks had average gains of 4.6%, Forsyth Barr research says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Defensive yield stocks provide best return: Forsyth Barr
Law & Regulation

'Human error' no excuse for workplace accidents

Finding out that people make mistakes doth not a health and safety policy make.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
'Human error' no excuse for workplace accidents

More Technology

Telcos challenge Chorus plans to push fibre further
Markets

Telcos challenge Chorus plans to push fibre further

Telecommunications retailers question company's $201m investment plans.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – ethical hacker Jackson Henry
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – ethical hacker Jackson Henry

Our full interview with the white-hat hacker, who featured in episode 29.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 11 Jan 2024
US vs Japan in tussle for NZ's Serato
Law & Regulation

US vs Japan in tussle for NZ's Serato

High stakes for the NZ ComCom in global market decision.

Paul McBeth 11 Jan 2024
Giant leap for Canterbury aerospace industry
Technology

Giant leap for Canterbury aerospace industry

Tāwhaki Aerospace Centre's new runway prepares for take-offs.

Greg Hurrell 11 Jan 2024