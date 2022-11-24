Rakon displays strong balance in half-year results

CEO Sinan Altug said that despite a slight net profit drop, the company posted record Ebitda for a half-year. (Image: Supplied)

Rakon has managed to produce stable books for the September half-year, with a further continued focus on spending for growth.Research and development spending along with the costs of preparing to launch its new India-based factory meant that no interim dividend was announced, nor is it likely to reach the needed profit threshold for the full financial year.While net profit was down 15% to $16 million, revenue rose slightly over the same period in the previous year, from $85.4m to $87.2m.The technology company posted what chief executive Sinan A...