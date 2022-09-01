See full details
Reserve Bank took steps after Christmas data breach

Ben Moore

Thu, 01 Sep 2022

The compliance notice was issued after a cyberattack data breach on Christmas Day in 2020. (Image: NZME)
The Privacy Commission has closed its first compliance notice, issued to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in Sept 2021 following an investigation and report by KPMG.The notice required the Reserve Bank to ensure that it was compliant with information privacy principle five, which covers securely storing residents’ personal information, after it was the target of a cyberattack on Christmas Day in 2020.The notice gave steps and a timeframe for the Reserve Bank to follow that would establish confidence that it was compliant.Privacy commission...

