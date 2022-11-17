Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Revenue up for Trade Window, along with cash burn

Revenue up for Trade Window, along with cash burn
Trade Window's CEO AJ Smith says its focus is on building the global trade platform. (Image: Trade Window)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 17 Nov 2022
Digital export supply chain and verification company Trade Window reported a $7.1 million net loss after tax for the six months to Sept 30, on a 16% increase in revenue for the half, compared to the same period last year.On an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) basis, the Auckland firm’s loss was up 7% on the previous corresponding half, at $5.9m.Having raised a net $9.6m in new capital in July, the New Zealand stock exchange-listed company said it had cash reserves of $7.3m at the end of the period and...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Analysts’ views on Xero diverge sharply

Xero is predicting subscriber growth in both Britain and the US to pick up in the second half.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am
Infrastructure

Porirua regeneration delivers more than just new houses

Infrastructure grants bring jobs and business opportunities.

Jem Traylen 6:00am

More Technology

Infrastructure

Analysts’ views on Xero diverge sharply

Xero is predicting subscriber growth in both Britain and the US to pick up in the second half.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Crypto exchanges need to prove their financial resilience

New Zealand investors may well be among the victims of FTX. 

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Technology

No worries, Houston, the Kiwis solved the problem

Step aside space industry, we're exporting wool to the moon and back.

Jem Traylen 15 Nov 2022
Primary Sector

Camera rollout a lost opportunity

The commercial fishing industry is urging the government to be more forward-thinking.

Jem Traylen 15 Nov 2022