See full details
Brian Gaynor Clean cars Charities Latest quizzes
THE LIFE

Review: Philips Hue – does smart lighting shine?

The promise of wifi-enabled smart lighting is true customisation. How well does Philips' Hue product range live up to the promise?
The promise of wifi-enabled smart lighting is true customisation. How well does Philips' Hue product range live up to the promise?

Ben Moore
Sun, 19 Jun 2022

RELATED
Smart homes are becoming all the rage these days and while smart speakers like Amazon’s Alexa may be the most popular smart home device, smart lightbulbs are perhaps still somewhat more niche.The promise of these bulbs is great – any colour at any brightness to turn your boring rooms into stages where the lighting matches your every mood.I was pretty excited when Philips sent me a Hue starter kit that, in theory, has everything you need to get started on your smart lighting journey for around $330 for the bulbs with colour, and $220...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Great escape – 10 must-see (but little-known) places to visit in France
Travel FREE
Lisa Watson: Great escape – 10 must-see (but little-known) places to visit in France
A good yarn - stylish local knitwear for the winter season
Style & fashion FREE
Sally-Ann Mullin: A good yarn - stylish local knitwear for the winter season
Why Jaguar Land Rover is reinventing itself as a pure-electric carmaker
Cars FREE
Matt Martel: Why Jaguar Land Rover is reinventing itself as a pure-electric carmaker
Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.