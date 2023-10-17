Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Serato sale not a great rock‘n’roll swindle

Serato sale not a great rock‘n’roll swindle
Apps are getting touted as the big threat to DJ software. (Image: Serato)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
The foreign suitor of Serato is playing down competition fears from the “extremely vocal” DJ industry, saying the terms of its US$65 million (NZ$109.8m) deal would be breached if the Kiwi software firm was blocked from selling to rival DJ hardware makers. DJ hardware and software market leader AlphaTheta – which is known principally through its Pioneer DJ brand – lodged an application with New Zealand’s Commerce Commission last week to buy Serato, having first flagged the transaction in July. The deal did...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
NZ First has only one choice: that's new
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: NZ First has only one choice: that's new

A National-only deal for NZ First creates a whole new coalition negotiation dynamic.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Economy

Election result, remit change taking a back seat to inflation

Annual inflation is expected to be around 6% in the third quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Election result, remit change taking a back seat to inflation
Markets

Air NZ's domestic pricing – take it or leave it

National carrier flights can cost six times that of its competitor Jetstar.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Air NZ's domestic pricing – take it or leave it

More Technology

Lighter solar panels could shake up domestic market
Technology

Lighter solar panels could shake up domestic market

The 50% lighter panels are described as fully recyclable.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Review: Dyson’s Submarine mop could be great ... one day
The Life Free

Review: Dyson’s Submarine mop could be great ... one day

It’s fantastic, but there’s one huge reason our reviewer can’t recommend it.

Ben Moore 15 Oct 2023
Why are patient portal apps so clunky?
Health

Why are patient portal apps so clunky?

And what is being done about it?

Ben Moore 13 Oct 2023
Three NZ startups make cleantech '50 to watch' list
News in Brief

Three NZ startups make cleantech '50 to watch' list

One Australian company also made the international list.

Greg Hurrell 12 Oct 2023