Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

'Sooner the better’ for consumer data rights, says commerce minister

'Sooner the better’ for consumer data rights, says commerce minister
Duncan Webb said that consumer data rights and open banking is good for competition. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
The theme for FinTech Hui Taumata 2023 was ‘from Aotearoa to the world’ but the potential for digital exports was far from the most interesting part of the day.New minister for commerce and consumer affairs, Duncan Webb, took to the stage for his first ever ministerial address at the conference, which included 300 of NZ’s biggest financial technology advocates.Webb used the opportunity to throw his support behind open banking, asserting that control of consumers' financial data needed to be taken away from banks to improve...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Tourism

New tourism plan sidesteps immigration elephant

The sector's recruitment and marketing plan doesn't focus on bringing in more people.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Property

Christchurch endorses housing intensification plan

After defying the government last year, the council will notify a watered-down plan.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Finance

Did exclusion from RBNZ cheap money hurt Heartland?

Heartland seems to be saying the Reserve Bank’s scheme to give banks cheap funding put it at a competitive disadvantage.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

More Technology

Opinion

Peter Griffin: Rebuild yes, but with a side of innovation, too

We're miles behind Australia in research and innovation. It's time to catch up.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Markets

Vista posts $20.9m annual loss

Vista Group’s annual recurring revenue was up 38% in 2022.

Jenny Ruth 01 Mar 2023
World

Wall Street’s ChatGPT nightmare over before it starts

JPMorgan, Goldman and Citigroup have restricted access to the technology.

Bloomberg 01 Mar 2023
Finance

NZ Super Fund tips another US$4.5m into Rubicon Technologies

The NZ Super Fund might be wondering whether it crossed the Rubicon.  

Paul McBeth 28 Feb 2023