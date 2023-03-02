'Sooner the better’ for consumer data rights, says commerce minister

Duncan Webb said that consumer data rights and open banking is good for competition. (Image: BusinessDesk)

The theme for FinTech Hui Taumata 2023 was ‘from Aotearoa to the world’ but the potential for digital exports was far from the most interesting part of the day.New minister for commerce and consumer affairs, Duncan Webb, took to the stage for his first ever ministerial address at the conference, which included 300 of NZ’s biggest financial technology advocates.Webb used the opportunity to throw his support behind open banking, asserting that control of consumers' financial data needed to be taken away from banks to improve...